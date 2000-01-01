Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DLG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DLG
- Market Cap£4.368bn
- SymbolLSE:DLG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINGB00BY9D0Y18
Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC is a personal and small business general insurer with market positions in the UK. Its brands offer motor, home, rescue, pet, travel and other commercial products.