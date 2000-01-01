Directa Plus (LSE:DCTA)

UK company
Market Info - DCTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DCTA

  • Market Cap£44.830m
  • SymbolLSE:DCTA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BSM98843

Company Profile

Directa Plus PLC is a technological company pursuing the development of manufacturing processes to produce and supply engineered graphene-based products used in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications.

