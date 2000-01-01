Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payments. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. In addition, it generates revenue from payments processed on the Discover network. The Discover Network is the third- largest payment network as ranked by overall merchant acceptance, trailing Visa and Mastercard.Discover Financial Services is engaged in direct consumer banking business. It mainly provides banking services such as accepting deposits, offering credit card, residential mortgage, loans and other banking facilities to its customers.