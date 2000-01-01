Company Profile

discoverIE Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, manufactures and distributes customer specific electronic components and solutions. The company organizes its business operations into two divisions: Design and Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The design and manufacturing division manufactures custom electronic products. The custom supply division provides customized electronic, photonic and medical products. Geographically, it operates in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Rest of the world. It derives major revenue from the design and manufacturing division within Europe.discoverIE Group PLC designs, manufactures and distributes customer specific electronic components and solutions. The company organizes its business operations into two divisions: Design and Manufacturing and Custom Distribution.