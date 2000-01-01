Discovery Harbour Resources Corp (TSX:DHR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DHR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DHR

  • Market CapCAD3.780m
  • SymbolTSX:DHR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA25470W2067

Company Profile

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in sourcing, exploring, and developing mineral properties. Its projects consist of 2Bar and Caldera property.

Latest DHR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .