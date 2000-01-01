Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.Discovery Metals Corp is focused on discovering and advancing high grade Silver-Zinc- Lead-Copper carbonate-hosted deposits within a large district in northern Mexico.