DiscovEx Resources Ltd (ASX:DCX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DCX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DCX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DCX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SMD4
Company Profile
DiscovEx Resources Ltd is an Australian resources company engaged in the exploration and development of copper-gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Newington Gold, Monument Gold Project and Edjudina Assets.Syndicated Metals Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation of gold, base metals and copper mineral resources in Western Australia and Queensland.