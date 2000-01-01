Company Profile

From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9.5 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.7 million customers on this platform. Dish’s future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $21 billion in the process. It plans to acquire Sprint's prepaid business and build a nationwide wireless network, assuming the Sprint/T-Mobile merger is approved.DISH Network Corp provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television service in the United States. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand.