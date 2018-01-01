Dispersion Holdings (AQUIS:DEFI) Share Price

DEFI
Company Profile
Dispersion Holdings PLC is an investment company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is a disruptive technology that uses the blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions creating a more efficient and secure way of providing financial services.
