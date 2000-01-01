Company Profile

Distil PLC is engaged in the marketing and selling of RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwood's Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited-Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur domestically and internationally. The company markets and sells its brands in a number of international markets including the United Kingdom and Other Countries of which the UK generates a maximum revenue to the company.Distil PLC is engaged in the marketing and selling of Blavod Black Vodka, Blackwoods Gin, and Vodka, Diva Vodka, Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur and RedLeg Spiced Rum domestically and internationally.