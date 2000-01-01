Company Profile

DistIT AB will acquires, owns and develops niche distributors in Information Technology, mobility, consumer electronics, networks and data communications in the primary Nordic and Baltic countries. The company sells products through Home electronics chains, discount stores, grocery stores, retailers, telecom, e-commerce, consultants and office warehouses.DistIT AB through its subsidiaries is engaged in distributing IT products & accessories to both B2B and B2C markets in the Nordic region.