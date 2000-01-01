Diurnal Group (LSE:DNL)
Company Info - DNL
- Market Cap£25.100m
- SymbolLSE:DNL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDB6Q760
Company Profile
Diurnal Group PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing hormone therapeutics to aid lifelong treatment for rare and chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, Adrenal Insufficiency, Hypogonadism and Hypothyroidism.