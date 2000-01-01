Divergent Energy Services Corp (TSX:DVG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DVG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DVG

  • Market CapCAD1.710m
  • SymbolTSX:DVG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2550511042

Company Profile

Divergent Energy Services Corp is engaged in providing artificial lift products and services to clients in the oil and gas industry throughout North America. It operates in the Artificial lift segment.

Latest DVG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .