Divergent Energy Services Corp (TSX:DVG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DVG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DVG
- Market CapCAD1.710m
- SymbolTSX:DVG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA2550511042
Company Profile
Divergent Energy Services Corp is engaged in providing artificial lift products and services to clients in the oil and gas industry throughout North America. It operates in the Artificial lift segment.