Company Profile

Diversey Holdings Ltd provides high-performance cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene products for food safety and service, food and beverage plant operations, healthcare, floor care, housekeeping and room care, laundry, and hand care markets. In addition, it offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including food safety and application training and consulting, as well as auditing of hygiene and water management. It has two segments Institutional and Food & Beverage. The company generates maximum revenues from Europe followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.