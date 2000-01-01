Company Profile

Diversified Energy Co PLC is an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. The company acquires and manages gas and oil properties and certain associated midstream assets. Its operations are located throughout the neighboring states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.