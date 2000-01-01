Diversified Energy Co (LSE:DEC)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DEC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DEC

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:DEC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYX7JT74

Company Profile

Diversified Energy Co PLC is an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. The company acquires and manages gas and oil properties and certain associated midstream assets. Its operations are located throughout the neighboring states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.Diversified Gas & Oil PLC owns and operates gas and oil producing wells in the Appalachian Basin in the United States. The company's operations are based in the neighboring states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Latest DEC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DEC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .