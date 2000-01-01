Diversified World Corp 3.0 SpA (EURONEXT:MLDWC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLDWC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLDWC
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLDWC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINIT0005154635
Company Profile
Diversified World Corp 3.0 SpA is an investment trust. The Company is engaged in acquiring minority stakes in public and private companies operating in various sectors like health, food, fashion, IT, insurance, media, and tourism.