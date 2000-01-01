Dividend 15 Split Corp II Class A (TSE:DF)
- Market CapCAD84.480m
- SymbolTSE:DF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINCA25537W1086
Dividend 15 Split Corp II is a Canadian based mutual fund corporation. It invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of large capitalization dividend yielding Canadian companies.