Dividend 15 Split Corp II Class A (TSE:DF)

North American company
Market Info - DF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DF

  • Market CapCAD84.480m
  • SymbolTSE:DF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA25537W1086

Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp II is a Canadian based mutual fund corporation. It invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of large capitalization dividend yielding Canadian companies.

