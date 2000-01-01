Dividend Select 15 Corp (TSE:DS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DS

  • Market CapCAD56.160m
  • SymbolTSE:DS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2553801077

Company Profile

Dividend Select 15 Corp is a mutual fund corporation based in Canada. The company invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of 15 core large capitalization Canadian companies.

Latest DS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .