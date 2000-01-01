Dividend Select 15 Corp (TSE:DS)
Company Info - DS
- Market CapCAD56.160m
- SymbolTSE:DS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA2553801077
Company Profile
Dividend Select 15 Corp is a mutual fund corporation based in Canada. The company invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of 15 core large capitalization Canadian companies.