Company Profile

Dixie Gold Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is involved in a diverse portfolio of exploration projects, including gold, lithium and uranium assets in Canada. The firm's projects include Red Lake Gold, Isko Gold, Preston Uranium, Phoenix Lithium, and Torp Lithium.Clean Commodities Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. It holds mineral tenures for the purpose of exploring for and the development of mineral resources.