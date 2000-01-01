Company Profile

DKSH Holding Ltd offers market expansion services in Asia. The company's services include sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales service. DKSH operates in four business segments that are consumer goods, healthcare, performance materials, and technology. The maximum segment by revenue, Healthcare, specialises in expansion services such as product registration, marketing, distribution, and sales for pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products as well as medical devices.DKSH Holding Ltd provides market expansion services. It operates in Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials and Technology business segments.