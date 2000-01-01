Company Profile

DL Holdings Group Ltd, formerly Season Pacific Holdings Ltd, is engaged in sales of apparel products with the provision of supply chain management total solutions to customers. It offers a range of services including research, design and product development to sourcing and production management and quality control services for clients globally. Most of the company's revenue comes from the Middle East, America and Europe.