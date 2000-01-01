DLC Holdings Corp (TSX:DLC)
Market Cap: CAD3.920m
Symbol: TSX:DLC
Industry: Consumer Defensive
Sector: Packaged Foods
ISIN: CA2558841086
Company Profile
DLC Holdings Corp, through its subsidiaries is engaged in agricultural processing and distribution of macadamia nuts in one geographic region: South Africa.