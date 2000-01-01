DLC Holdings Corp (TSX:DLC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DLC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DLC

  • Market CapCAD3.920m
  • SymbolTSX:DLC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2558841086

Company Profile

DLC Holdings Corp, through its subsidiaries is engaged in agricultural processing and distribution of macadamia nuts in one geographic region: South Africa.

Latest DLC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .