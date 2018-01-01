DLP Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:DLP) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile DLP Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Its mineral portfolio consists of Aldridge 1, Aldridge 2, Redburn, Hungry Creek, DD, Moby Dick and NZOU. Symbol TSX:DLP ISIN CA23291X1078 Currency CAD

Loading... Loading Comparison