DLP Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:DLP) Share Price

DLP
DLP Resources Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
DLP Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Its mineral portfolio consists of Aldridge 1, Aldridge 2, Redburn, Hungry Creek, DD, Moby Dick and NZOU.
Symbol
TSX:DLP
ISIN
CA23291X1078
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest DLP News