DLSI SA (EURONEXT:ALDLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALDLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALDLS
- Market Cap€42.190m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALDLS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0010404368
Company Profile
DLSI SA specializes in temporary work services. The group's activity consists of making skilled and unskilled personnel available to companies. The Company places temporary workers in jobs of short duration.