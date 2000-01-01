Company Profile

DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft is a manufacturer of metal-cutting machine tools. The company operates three business segments: machine tools, industrial services, and corporate services. The machine tools segment includes turning and milling companies that produce lathes and milling machines, advanced technologies, and software solutions. Industrial solutions include the entire machine life cycle services. The largest end markets are Germany and the rest of Europe. The company is majority-owned by DMG Mori Company.