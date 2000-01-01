DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA:GIL)
- Market Cap€3.188bn
- SymbolXETRA:GIL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- ISINDE0005878003
Company Profile
DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft is a manufacturer of metal-cutting machine tools. The company operates three business segments: machine tools, industrial services, and corporate services. The machine tools segment includes turning and milling companies that produce lathes and milling machines, advanced technologies, and software solutions. Industrial solutions include the entire machine life cycle services. The largest end markets are Germany and the rest of Europe. The company is majority-owned by DMG Mori Company.DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft is a manufacturer of cutting machine tools. It provides machines and services, as well as software and energy solutions. The company's operating segments are Machine Tools and Industrial services.