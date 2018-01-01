DMS Imaging SA (EURONEXT:DMSIM) Share Price

Company Profile

DMS Imaging SA, formerly ASIT Biotech SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, based on its ASIT+ technology platform. Its lead product is gp-ASIT+, a phase III trial for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis. Its pipeline products consist of hdm-ASIT+ for the treatment of house dust mite asthma; and pnt-ASIT+ for the treatment of peanut allergy.ASIT Biotech SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, based on its ASIT+ technology platform.