DMS Imaging SA (EURONEXT:DMSIM) Share Price

DMSIM
DMS Imaging SA
European company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
XBRU
Company Profile
DMS Imaging SA, formerly ASIT Biotech SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, based on its ASIT+ technology platform. Its lead product is gp-ASIT+, a phase III trial for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis. Its pipeline products consist of hdm-ASIT+ for the treatment of house dust mite asthma; and pnt-ASIT+ for the treatment of peanut allergy.ASIT Biotech SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, based on its ASIT+ technology platform.
EURONEXT:DMSIM
BE0974289218
EUR
