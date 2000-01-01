Dnxcorp (EURONEXT:ALDNX)
Company Info - ALDNX
- Market Cap€12.150m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALDNX
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINFR0010436584
Company Profile
Dnxcorp is engaged in the development and enhancement of Internet audiences. Its areas of web include traffic generation, websites and services development, payment solutions, on-demand streaming video solutions, and CRM analyses.