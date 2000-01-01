Company Profile

Dods Group PLC is a specialist content, and media services company. The company's activity Includes the creation and aggregation of information and data and the provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events, publications and other media. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. Its only reportable segment is the provision of key information and insights into the political and public policy environments.Dods Group PLC is a specialist content, media services and events company. It provides services through online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.