Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DOGZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DOGZ

  • Market Cap$38.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DOGZ
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG2788T1030

Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp designs, manufactures and distributes pet-related products. The company offers its products to major retail stores and wholesalers around the world.

Latest DOGZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .