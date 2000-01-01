Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.