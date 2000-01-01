Company Profile

Dole PLC through its subsidiaries operates in the North American and European markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. It has four reportable segments. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas, pineapples sourced from local growers or its owned and leased farms. The Fresh Vegetable segment sells Value-Added Salads and Fresh Packed Vegetables and salads including iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuces, celery, and meal kits. The Diversified Fresh Produce (EMEA) segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce (Americas & ROW) segment includes its U.S., Canadian, Chilean and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce.