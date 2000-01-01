Dole (NYSE:DOLE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOLE
- Market Cap$1.329bn
- SymbolNYSE:DOLE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINIE0003LFZ4U7
Company Profile
Dole PLC through its subsidiaries operates in the North American and European markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. It has four reportable segments. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas, pineapples sourced from local growers or its owned and leased farms. The Fresh Vegetable segment sells Value-Added Salads and Fresh Packed Vegetables and salads including iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuces, celery, and meal kits. The Diversified Fresh Produce (EMEA) segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce (Americas & ROW) segment includes its U.S., Canadian, Chilean and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce.