Company Profile

Dollar Tree Inc operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,000 shops under its namesake banner and more than 8,200 Family Dollar units. The eponymous chain features branded and private-label products at a fixed $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2018 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products) just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal merchandise. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 75% of fiscal 2018 sales from consumables, nearly 10% each from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys) and home products, and basic apparel around 5%.Dollar Tree Inc operates discount retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates the stores under the names of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.