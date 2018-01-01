Doma Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NYSE:DOMA) Share Price

DOMA
Doma Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - New
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Real Estate
Right Arrow 2
Real Estate Services
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable.
Symbol
NYSE:DOMA
ISIN
US25703A1043
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest DOMA News