Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DME
- Market CapAUD59.190m
- SymbolASX:DME
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DME4
Company Profile
Dome Gold Mines Ltd is engaged in exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. The Company's projects include SPL 1451 Ono Islands Project, SPL 1452 Nadrau Project and SPL 1495 Sigatoka Iron Sand Project in Fiji.