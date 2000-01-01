Company Profile

Dometic Group AB provides leisure products for recreational vehicles (RV), marine and commercial and passenger vehicles (CPV) markets. It provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of climate, hygiene and sanitation and food and beverage. It serves the market with a complete range of air conditioners, refrigerators, awnings, cookers, sanitation, lighting, mobile power equipment, windows, doors and other comfort and safety products that make life away from home more comfortable. The group is organized into three regions, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC).Dometic Group AB is a provider of leisure products for the recreational vehicles (RV), marine and commercial and passenger vehicles (CPV) markets. Its products include refrigerators and stovetops, awnings, air conditioners, and toilets.