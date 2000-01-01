Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)
Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 31,000 megawatts of electric generation capacity; over 100,000 miles of natural gas transmission, distribution and gathering pipelines; and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with over 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity, recently completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland, and is 48% owner of the under construction Atlantic Coast Pipeline.Dominion Energy Inc is a producer and transporter of energy. It manages its daily operations through three operating segments namely Dominion Virginia Power of DVP, Dominion Energy and Dominion Generation.