Dominion Hosting Holding SpA (MTA:DHH)

Market Info - DHH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DHH

  • Market Cap€11.860m
  • SymbolMTA:DHH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005203622

Company Profile

Dominion Hosting Holding SpA is engaged in investing in hosting providers localized in the emerging digital economies of the Euro-Mediterranean area. Its brands include Tophost, Domenca.com, Domovanje.com, and Plus hosting.

Latest DHH news

Currently there for this company.