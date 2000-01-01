Dominion Hosting Holding SpA (MTA:DHH)
- Market Cap€11.860m
- SymbolMTA:DHH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINIT0005203622
Dominion Hosting Holding SpA is engaged in investing in hosting providers localized in the emerging digital economies of the Euro-Mediterranean area. Its brands include Tophost, Domenca.com, Domovanje.com, and Plus hosting.