Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp is an investment company. The company's investment objective is to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner investees by pursuing controlling interest acquisitions of middle-market privately held entities generating significant free cash flow. Its segments consist of Franchise, Consumer products and services, and Business products and services. It generates a vast majority of its revenues from the Business products and services segment.