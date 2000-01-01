Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises is engaged in the operation of fast-food pizza outlets and franchise service. The company holds the exclusive master franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, France, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. It entered the German market via a joint venture and acquisition. The Domino's brand is owned by NYSE-listed Domino's Pizza, Inc.Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd is engaged in the operation of retail food outlets and operation of franchise services in Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Japan.