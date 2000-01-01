Company Profile

Domino's is a leading player in the $84 billion global quick service pizza category with nearly 19% market share and 36% of delivery dollars spent. The company generates revenue through franchise royalties, company-owned stores, and sales from 27 dough-manufacturing and supply chain centers. Of the 17,300 stores in 85 markets around the world as of September 2020, 5,900 are operated by domestic franchisees, 11,000 by international franchisees, and 350 are company owned. Domino's posted $14.3 billion in systemwide retail sales in 2019.Domino's Pizza Inc is a quick service pizza restaurant chain. It is engaged in retail sales of food, equipment and supplies to company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores, and receipt of royalties and fees from Domino's Pizza franchisees.