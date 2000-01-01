Company Profile

Domino's is a dominant player in the $84 billion global quick service pizza category with nearly 19% market share and 36% of delivery dollars spent. The company generates revenue through franchise royalties, company-owned stores, and sales from 27 dough-manufacturing and supply chain centers. Of the 17,00 stores in 85 markets around the world as of December 2019, 5,800 are operated by domestic franchisees, 10,900 by international franchisees, and 340 are company owned. Domino's posted $14.3 billion in systemwide retail sales in 2019.Domino's Pizza Inc is a quick service pizza restaurant chain. It is engaged in retail sales of food, equipment and supplies to company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores, and receipt of royalties and fees from Domino's Pizza franchisees.