Company Profile

Domtar Corp makes and sells a variety of fiber-based products in two segments based on product type: pulp and paper and personal care. The pulp and paper segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells communication, specialty, and packaging paper products, which are used for printing, food packaging, and medical disposables such as surgical gowns. The segment also sells softwood, fluff, and hardwood pulp. The personal-care segment sells absorbent hygiene products, which include adult incontinence and baby diapers. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.