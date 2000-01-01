Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UFS
- Market Cap$2.235bn
- SymbolNYSE:UFS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINUS2575592033
Company Profile
Domtar Corp designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various fiber-based products. It offers communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and adult incontinence products.