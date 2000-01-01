Company Profile

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into two segments: engine products and industrial products. Donaldson generated approximately $2.6 billion in revenue and $340 million in operating income in its fiscal 2020.Donaldson Co Inc is a provider of industrial goods. It manufactures filtration systems such as dust, fume, and mist collectors.