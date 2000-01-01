Company Profile

Donegal Investment Group PLC is engaged in the development, purchase, and sale of seed potatoes, the manufacture, sale, and distribution of dairy products and the rental and sales of property assets. Its segment includes Produce and Dairy. The Group operates in three geographical segments: Ireland; Europe and the Rest of the World; generating a vast majority of its revenue within Ireland.Donegal Investment Group PLC is engaged in the development, purchase and sale of seed potatoes, manufacture, sale and distribution of farm inputs and dairy products and rental and sales of food-agri property assets.