Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:489)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 489

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 489

  • Market CapHKD66.861bn
  • SymbolSEHK:489
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000312

Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd operates as a automobile manufacturer in China. It is engaged in producing commercial and passenger vehicles. The company operates joint ventures with Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, and Renault and others.

Latest 489 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .