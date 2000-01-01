Company Profile

State-owned Dongfeng Motor Group operates as one of China's three largest automobile manufacturers, primarily manufacturing commercial and passenger vehicles. Headquartered in China's central Hubei province, the firm operates joint ventures with a number of companies including Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, and Renault, with regional facilities located throughout China. In 2019, the firm (including its joint ventures) achieved over 11% of domestic market share in the passenger vehicle segment.Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd operates as a automobile manufacturer in China. It is engaged in producing commercial and passenger vehicles. The company operates joint ventures with Honda, Nissan, Peugeot, and Renault and others.