Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:895)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 895

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 895

  • Market CapHKD7.929bn
  • SymbolSEHK:895
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000001B6

Company Profile

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in waste treatment businesses. Its operations are carried out in PRC and Hong Kong.

Latest 895 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .