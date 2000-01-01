Dongwu Cement International Ltd (SEHK:695)
- Market CapHKD883.200m
- SymbolSEHK:695
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG281601024
Company Profile
Dongwu Cement International Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sales of cement and clinker, as well as sludge disposal, reclaimed water treatment, and dyeing wastewater treatment.