Dongwu Cement International Ltd (SEHK:695)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 695

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 695

  • Market CapHKD883.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:695
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG281601024

Company Profile

Dongwu Cement International Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sales of cement and clinker, as well as sludge disposal, reclaimed water treatment, and dyeing wastewater treatment.

Latest 695 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .