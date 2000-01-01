DONTNOD Entertainment SA (EURONEXT:ALDNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALDNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALDNE
- Market Cap€71.790m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALDNE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINFR0013331212
Company Profile
DONTNOD Entertainment SA is an independent French video game development studio company. The company specializes in narrative games in the most popular genres: adventure, action and role play. Each new game is an original creation, natively multi-screens.